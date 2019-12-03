Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Funeral prayers of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father offered in Tank

3 hours ago
The funeral prayers of Mohammad Khan, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, were offered in Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday morning.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a native of South Waziristan, was killed in a fake encounter in Karachi in January 2018. His father, Mohammad Khan, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday after losing a battle to cancer.

The funeral prayers were offered at the Town Hall Ground. They were attended by Brigadier Imtiaz Hussain, Tank DC, army personnel, tribal leaders and thousands of area residents.

Khan’s funeral prayers will also be offered in his hometown, Makeen, at 2pm on Tuesday, after which he will be laid to rest.

Khan was fighting a case against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his team for their involvement in his son’s murder.

On Monday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had vowed to pursue the provision of justice promised to Khan, according to ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor. “May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace in heaven,” General Bajwa said. “Efforts to ensure the provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued.”

Naqeebullah’s murder

Naqeebullah was one of the four people, who were killed in a staged encounter by Anwar and 17 of his team members in Karachi’s Usman Khaskheli Goth in January 2018.

Anwar had accused Naqeebullah of having connections with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Islamic State.

An anti-terrorism court had, however, refuted these accusations calling them “baseless”. It had declared Naqeebullah, Sabir, Nazir Khan and Ishaq innocent, and had indicted Anwar for extrajudicial killings.

Anwar and a former deputy superintendent of police are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail, while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh are still absconding.

3 Comments

  1. Avatar
      Usman Hasan  December 3, 2019 2:27 pm/ Reply

    Anwar wasn’t a DSP. He was an SSP.

    • Avatar
        SAMAA Digital  December 3, 2019 3:20 pm/ Reply

      Dear Usman,

      This story already refers to Rao Anwar as former Malir SSP.

  2. Avatar
      Usman Hasan  December 3, 2019 2:28 pm/ Reply

    May God Almighty now revenge this treacherous act causing the death of his father as well…

