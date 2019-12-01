Four men killed on way to court in Gujranwala

Four people were gunned down on their way to court in Gujranwala’s Nowshera Virka on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Azam, a resident of Dera Shah Jamal, his son Tauqeer, nephew Tahir and friend Sufian. They were all travelling to court for the hearing of a case against them.

They died on the spot.

The SHO of the Saddar Gujranwala police station confirmed that they were heading to court for a hearing.

Azam had been granted bail in a murder case days earlier. In the FIR, the family has accused another relative of their’s, Iqbal, of killing the four men. Azam is accused of killing Iqbal’s son-in-law.

The police have begun searching for the suspects. Saddar Gujranwala SP Waseem Dar refused to comment on the case.

With reporting by Iqbal Siddiq and Mohsin Khalid.