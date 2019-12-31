Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
Four killed as van falls into drain in Gujranwala

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Four killed as van falls into drain in Gujranwala

Four people were killed and 11 others injured after their van fell into a drain near Gujrwanwala’s Wazirabad.

The passengers were attending a wedding. According to the rescue officials, the accident took place due to dense fog. The van was travelling to Sialkot from Gujrat.

The driver lost track of the road due to low visibility and drove the car into a drain near the Ghuman Chowk.

One of the deceased included a one-year-old girl. The rescue teams have transferred all victims to the Civil hospital.

Gujranwala
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
