Former chief of air staff Zafar Ahmad Chaudhry passed away late Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to the Pakistan Air Force spokesperson. He was 93.

Chaudhry was the air chief from March 3, 1972 to April 15, 1974. He was also a human rights activist.

Incumbent Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed grief at his demise.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore Cantt on Thursday.

