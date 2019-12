Major changes are afoot in the Foreign Office. The ministry’s spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal is one of 21 officers to be shuffled.

Dr Faisal has been appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, replacing Johar Salim.

Here are the new appointments:

Mohammad Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany Johar Salim appointed ambassador to Italy Rahim Hayat Qureshi appointed ambassador to Iran Shafqat Ali Khan appointed ambassador to Russia Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan appointed ambassador to Kyrgyztan Major General (retd) Umar Farooq Burki appointed ambassador to Jordan Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar appointed ambassador to Maldives Maryam Madiha Aftab appointed ambassador to Bulgaria Zahid Hussain appointed consul general in Frankfurt Malik Mohammad Farooq appointed ambassador to Poland Mohammad Naeem Khan appointed ambassador to Greece Ali Ahmed Arain appointed ambassador to Senegal Irfan Ahmad appointed ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmad Farooq appointed ambassador to Denmark Zafar Iqbal appointed ambassador to Romania Babar Amin appointed ambassador to Argentina Mohammad Tariq Wazir appointed consul general in Manchester Zehra Baloch appointed ambassador to South Korea Samina Mehtab appointed consul general to Chengdu China Ali Asad Gilani appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan Saeed Ahmad Khan’s appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan has been extended

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the reshuffle. There is no news on who will replace Dr Faisal as Foreign Office spokesperson.

