Fog engulfs parts of N5 highway, traffic disrupted

The N5 Highway extending from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blanketed by dense fog, disrupting traffic Tuesday.

Visibility dropped immensely on many parts of the highway. The motorway police have advised people to avoid travelling unless it’s absolutely necessary.

“Drivers should make sure they use fog lights while traveling,” said Sindh SSP Motorway Qamar Raza Jiskani

People can also take help from the ‘Humsafar’ mobile app by the Motorway and Highway Police. It facilitates commuters by providing real-time road situation, instant weather updates, road blockades, alternative routes, dangerous turns and traffic volume.

