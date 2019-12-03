Five killed in clash between rival groups in Kandhkot

Five people were killed and two injured in a clash between two rival groups in Kandhkot Monday morning.

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police handed over the deceased’s bodies to their families after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The grieving families chanted slogans against the police for failing to take any action. They even blocked the National Highway for a few hours. The protest was called off after the police assured them that action will be taken against the suspect.

