Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Five killed in clash between rival groups in Kandhkot

45 mins ago
Five killed in clash between rival groups in Kandhkot

Five people were killed and two injured in a clash between two rival groups in Kandhkot Monday morning.

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police handed over the deceased’s bodies to their families after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The grieving families chanted slogans against the police for failing to take any action. They even blocked the National Highway for a few hours. The protest was called off after the police assured them that action will be taken against the suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
kandhkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
SC suspends notification extending Army chief's tenure
SC suspends notification extending Army chief’s tenure
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.