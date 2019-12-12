FIRs registered against over 250 lawyers for attacking Lahore hospital

Two FIRs have been lodged against over 250 lawyers for attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday.

One case was lodged on behalf of the doctors who were attacked and the other by the police.

Clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were added in both cases. Sections were also added for beating up the doctors and hospital staff.

The interior ministry has approved the deployment of the Rangers in Punjab. They will be stationed outside Governor House, the Punjab Assembly, the Civil Secretariat, the Lahore High Court, GPO Chowk and the Supreme Court Registry.

The emergency ward at the PIC is completely closed and patients being sent home. The PIC is the biggest cardiac hospital in Punjab.

Windows were smashed and doctors and nurses were attacked with sticks and stones. A police mobile was also burned, as was a police check post.

Around 25 doctors were injured and many nurses, doctors and patients fled the violence.

The lawyers also attacked Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan.

