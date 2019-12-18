FIRs being used to ‘silence’ politicians, students and farmers: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that FIRs are being used to ‘silence’ opposition parties, students and farmers.

“After every protest, an FIR is registered against us [PPP leaders] for chanting slogans,” he said, while addressing a rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

“When students protest asking for the student union, then FIRs are registered against them too,” he remarked. “If our farmers protest, then they are booked for terrorism. What type of freedom is this?”

The PPP has seen two of its leaders taken away from it: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, he added.

“Today, Pakistan stands at crossroads. We can become Bhutto’s Pakistan, where the government is elected by the people’s choice. We have to decide if we want a democratic Pakistan or want a puppet to rule over us.”

The PPP thinks that we did not take independence from the British so that we can become slaves of a puppet, he said. “Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed for democracy and rights of the nation.” Today, neither the people are free nor the government, Bilawal remarked.

People are scared of saying something and even tweeting their opinions, he said. “This is not a democracy, where a country can’t even hold fair elections”. This democracy doesn’t have elections, but selections, he added.

