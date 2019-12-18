Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

FIRs being used to ‘silence’ politicians, students and farmers: Bilawal

13 mins ago
FIRs being used to ‘silence’ politicians, students and farmers: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks to the media after visiting his father, Asif Ali Zardari, at PIMS in Islamabad on December 2. Photo: Online

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that FIRs are being used to ‘silence’ opposition parties, students and farmers.

“After every protest, an FIR is registered against us [PPP leaders] for chanting slogans,” he said, while addressing a rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

“When students protest asking for the student union, then FIRs are registered against them too,” he remarked. “If our farmers protest, then they are booked for terrorism. What type of freedom is this?”

The PPP has seen two of its leaders taken away from it: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, he added.

“Today, Pakistan stands at crossroads. We can become Bhutto’s Pakistan, where the government is elected by the people’s choice. We have to decide if we want a democratic Pakistan or want a puppet to rule over us.”

The PPP thinks that we did not take independence from the British so that we can become slaves of a puppet, he said. “Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed for democracy and rights of the nation.” Today, neither the people are free nor the government, Bilawal remarked.

People are scared of saying something and even tweeting their opinions, he said. “This is not a democracy, where a country can’t even hold fair elections”. This democracy doesn’t have elections, but selections, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
bilawal bhutto zardari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.