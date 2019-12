11 fire trucks were called

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory at the Karachi Export Processing Zone in Landhi early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at 5:30am, according to the factory workers.

A total of eight fire brigade trucks have been called to put out the fire. Initially, five trucks were sent, but then six more were dispatched.

No one was injured or killed, confirmed the rescue team. Measures to put out the fire are still under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.