Firdous Awan: Maryam Nawaz’s name not being removed from ECL

3 hours ago
Firdous Awan: Maryam Nawaz’s name not being removed from ECL

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s name is not being removed from the Exit Control List, said Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan while speaking to the media on Tuesday. The federal cabinet has quashed the request to remove her name from the no-fly list, she added.

The cabinet reviewed 26 cases of ECL in today’s meeting, she told journalists. Names of four people have been put on the no-fly list, while eight names have been removed, Awan remarked.

She remarked that the cabinet didn’t discuss the matter pertaining to the extension of the army chief. “Our first priority is parliament.”

PM Imran Khan’s vision is to eliminate poverty, she said, adding that the government is taking steps to provide relief to the people.

The cabinet has agreed to form a Pakistan Sports Board.

She even said that the CDA has released salaries of the protesting sanitary workers working for the MCI too.

