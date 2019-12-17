Firdous Awan: Govt to consult legal team on Musharraf’s verdict

SpecialAssistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government willpresent its narrative on Pervez Musharraf’s verdict after consultation with itslegal team.
On Tuesday, a special court handed a death penaltyto the former military dictator for suspending the country’s Constitution in2007.
Awan said that the court’s verdict will be analysedby the government in detail, taking into account all legal, national andpolitical implications.
The prime minister will come back from his Genevavisit tomorrow (Wednesday) after which he will look into the ground realitiesand legal framework pertaining to the verdict, she said.
We can only present our stance after consulting our legal team, she added.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.