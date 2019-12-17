Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Firdous Awan: Govt to consult legal team on Musharraf’s verdict

3 hours ago
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case

Special

Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government will

present its narrative on Pervez Musharraf’s verdict after consultation with its

legal team.

On Tuesday, a special court handed a death penalty

to the former military dictator for suspending the country’s Constitution in

2007.

Awan said that the court’s verdict will be analysed

by the government in detail, taking into account all legal, national and

political implications.

The prime minister will come back from his Geneva

visit tomorrow (Wednesday) after which he will look into the ground realities

and legal framework pertaining to the verdict, she said.

We can only present our stance after consulting our legal team, she added.

