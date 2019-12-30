Finance ministry pleased with govt performance on IMF’s economic indicators

Pakistan’s finance ministry says the government is doing “much better” than IMF’s projection on most of the macro-economic indicators, including its inflation rate.

A spokesperson of the ministry said in a statement that the inflation rate is expected to come down to around 5% in the mid-term of the current fiscal year.

Significant improvement has been witnessed in the external sector, he said, adding that the overall current account deficit has shrunk by almost two-thirds in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.

The spokesperson said that the current account deficit is projected to decline to 2.4% of the GDP in the current fiscal year, which is lower than earlier IMF forecasts of 2.6%.

