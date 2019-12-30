Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Finance ministry pleased with govt performance on IMF’s economic indicators

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Finance ministry pleased with govt performance on IMF’s economic indicators

Pakistan’s finance ministry says the government is doing “much better” than IMF’s projection on most of the macro-economic indicators, including its inflation rate.

A spokesperson of the ministry said in a statement that the inflation rate is expected to come down to around 5% in the mid-term of the current fiscal year.

Significant improvement has been witnessed in the external sector, he said, adding that the overall current account deficit has shrunk by almost two-thirds in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.

The spokesperson said that the current account deficit is projected to decline to 2.4% of the GDP in the current fiscal year, which is lower than earlier IMF forecasts of 2.6%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
imf Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
IMF, Pakistan, GDP, inflation rate
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.