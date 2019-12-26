FIA raids PML-N’s secretariat in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency is conducting a raid at the PML-N’s secretariat in Lahore.

According to a source in the FIA, the officials are still in the secretariat. They are looking for evidence in the Arshad Malik case in the party’s social media cell.

Without confirming the raid, a member of the PML-N’s social media team told SAMAA Digital that they have nothing to hide.

“I don’t what are they trying to find. They won’t find anything because there is nothing,” the person added.

