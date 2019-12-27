FIA questions PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar in judge video case

PML-N Information Deputy Secretary Attaullah Tarar appeared on Friday before the Federal Investigation Agency in the Judge Arshad Malik video case.

Many members of the PML-N gathered outside the FIA office in Lahore and chanted slogans against the government.

Tarar was interrogated by FIA officials for an hour. He was also questioned about PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s press conference on June 6 in which she claimed that the judge was pressured into ruling against former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia mills case.

The security around the office was tightened for his appearance. The police had set up barriers on the road leading to the FIA office, blocking it for traffic.

The FIA’s anti-terrorism wing had issued notices to Tarar, Pervaiz Rasheed and Uzma Bukhari in the case. Rasheed and Bukhari are expected to appear before the agency on December 30.

Judge Malik had sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. During a press conference in June, PML-N leader Maryan Nawaz showed videos in which Judge Malik told another person that he was pressured into convicting Nawaz in the case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

On August 23, the Supreme Court ruled that the final decision in the Judge Malik case rests with the Islamabad High Court. It can choose whether to reopen the Al-Azizia case or admit the video as evidence in Nawaz’s appeal against his sentence.

