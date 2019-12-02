Ferry service should be started for Hajj: maritime minister

Says he needs the defence ministry's permissionAli Zaidi, the minister for maritime affairs, said on Monday that he wants to start a ferry service for Hajj but can’t do it without the permission of the defence ministry.“A ferry service should be started,” the minister told reporters in Karachi. “I want to re-start it for Hajj as well.”Ziadi said that he was told that he needs a no-objection certificate from the minister of defence. “Air ticket is expensive… many people can’t go for Hajj so a ferry service should start,” he said.The minister said that the ferry service would operate like the Pakistan International Airlines, adding that there will be a port security force similar to the airport security force.“I don’t understand that I am going to start a commercial business. Why do I need permission from the ministry of defence,” he asked.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.