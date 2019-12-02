Ferry service should be started for Hajj: maritime minister

Says he needs the defence ministry's permission

“A ferry service should be started,” the minister told reporters in Karachi. “I want to re-start it for Hajj as well.”

Ziadi said that he was told that he needs a no-objection certificate from the minister of defence. “Air ticket is expensive… many people can’t go for Hajj so a ferry service should start,” he said.

The minister said that the ferry service would operate like the Pakistan International Airlines, adding that there will be a port security force similar to the airport security force.

“I don’t understand that I am going to start a commercial business. Why do I need permission from the ministry of defence,” he asked.