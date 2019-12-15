Federal minister calls former CJP Saqib Nisar an adventurist

Says he never intended to improve justice system

Azam Swati, federal minister for parliamentary affairs, lashed out at the former chief justice and said Justice (retd) Mian Saqib Nisar never intended to improve Pakistan’s justice system but instead he wanted to tell Prime Minister Imran Khan that he is a “big man”.

The minister called the former chief

justice a “small man” and said that his attitude and way of addressing people

in the court was inappropriate.

“Saqib Nisar was going towards

adventurism,” Swati told SAMAA TV anchorperson Amber Shamsi. “He never intended

to improve the justice system.”

Swati and Nisar have a history. The

former chief justice had initiated suo moto proceedings against the federal

minister for misusing his authority last year.

Swati, the then federal minister for

science and technology, had to resign from the cabinet after Nisar hinted at

disqualifying him under Article 62(1)(f) for misusing his authority and

transferring the Islamabad police chief.

In April, Prime Minister Khan

re-inducted Swati in his cabinet as minister for parliamentary affairs.

Swati told SAMAA TV that Justice

(retd) Nisar’s order in the case against him was “unlawful”. “It is called

adventurism in legal jurisprudence,” he added.

The minister said that he has never

been accused of corruption but the allegation against him was of misuse of

authority.

“I resigned immediately and was made

minister again after I cleared myself of charges,” he said.

Commenting on Chief Justice Asif

Saeed Khosa’s verdict in the extension case of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Swati

said that the chief justice could give an advisory opinion but he can’t order

parliament to legislate.

On November 28, the Supreme Court had extended

General Bajwa's tenure by six months.

The court had asked the government

to submit an undertaking that Parliament would enact a law on this in six

months.

“The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service,” read the short order.

