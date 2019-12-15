Federal minister calls former CJP Saqib Nisar an adventurist

Azam Swati, federal minister for parliamentary affairs, lashed out at the former chief justice and said Justice (retd) Mian Saqib Nisar never intended to improve Pakistan’s justice system but instead he wanted to tell Prime Minister Imran Khan that he is a “big man”.
The minister called the former chiefjustice a “small man” and said that his attitude and way of addressing peoplein the court was inappropriate.
“Saqib Nisar was going towardsadventurism,” Swati told SAMAA TV anchorperson Amber Shamsi. “He never intendedto improve the justice system.”
Swati and Nisar have a history. Theformer chief justice had initiated suo moto proceedings against the federalminister for misusing his authority last year.
Swati, the then federal minister forscience and technology, had to resign from the cabinet after Nisar hinted atdisqualifying him under Article 62(1)(f) for misusing his authority andtransferring the Islamabad police chief.
In April, Prime Minister Khanre-inducted Swati in his cabinet as minister for parliamentary affairs.
Swati told SAMAA TV that Justice(retd) Nisar’s order in the case against him was “unlawful”. “It is calledadventurism in legal jurisprudence,” he added.
The minister said that he has neverbeen accused of corruption but the allegation against him was of misuse ofauthority.
“I resigned immediately and was mademinister again after I cleared myself of charges,” he said.
Commenting on Chief Justice AsifSaeed Khosa’s verdict in the extension case of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Swatisaid that the chief justice could give an advisory opinion but he can’t orderparliament to legislate.
On November 28, the Supreme Court had extendedGeneral Bajwa's tenure by six months.
The court had asked the governmentto submit an undertaking that Parliament would enact a law on this in sixmonths.
“The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service,” read the short order.
