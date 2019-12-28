Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Politics

Federal energy minister blames Sindh govt for gas crisis

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Federal energy minister blames Sindh govt for gas crisis

Sindh’s gas crisis is happening because it is not allowing the centre to make a new pipeline, claims Federal Enery Minister Omar Ayub Khan.

Gas supply resumed Friday night across Karachi after a gap of six days. The CNG stations, however, halted supply yet again after eight hours.

The energy minister said that such a situation would not have taken place in the first place if the PPP-led Sindh government had cooperated with the federal government.

“Forbidding building a gas pipeline is injustice to the people,” Ayub said.

He said the Sindh government had also refused to import liquefied natural gas.

Tell us what you think:


 
 
 
 
 
 
