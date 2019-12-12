Fayaz Chohan is a strange man, says PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan is a strange man, believes PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Thursday, a day after lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, Chaudhry condemned both the attack and Chohan’s insinuation that the PML-N had a hand to play in it.

He’s a weird man, said Chaudhry. All parties are condemning the violence and he’s still stuck on point scoring, he said, adding that instead of looking into why it started and handling the violence, Chohan is playing the blame game.

Our party, and I myself condemned the violence, he said. He said violence against anyone, whichever party, minister, doctor, patient or anyone else, is condemnable. But for him, Chohan’s words were equally condemnable.

He theorized that it may be due to statements like this that Chohan got beaten up on Wednesday. Chohan was attacked during the protest, with protesting lawyers pulling his hair and smacking him.

The government needs to tackle why it happened, said Chaudhry, who placed the blame solely on the government’s shoulders. This isn’t an issue that began in a minute, he said. “It has been brewing for the past month.”

Instead of doing this, however, the government is busy talking about their political opponents, he said.

The PML-N leader also cast doubts on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s competency and said the attack occurred a half kilometre from his secretariat. Even during wars, hospitals are supposed to be safe, he said.

He said the protesters rallied for 5km before arriving at the hospital. But the government kept sleeping until people died, windows were broken and operation theatres destroyed, he criticised.

If they can’t handle what’s going on half a kilometre from their house, then all I can say is that Punjab is a big place, he said. Chaudhry called this the PTI’s revenge on Punjab.

