Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Politics

Fawad Hassan Fawad wants to be released on bail

37 mins ago
Fawad Hassan Fawad wants to be released on bail

Fawad Hassan Fawad, who was the principal secretary to former PM Nawaz Sharif, has approached the Lahore High Court seeking bail in the corruption cases against him. 

He has named the Ministry of Law and Justice, and NAB chairperson as respondents in his petition.

The petition says that Fawad did not profit from any illegal gains during his employment. He has yet to be indicted in any case even after 15 months, it adds.

Fawad has also said that he is very sick and adequate medical facilities are not available in prison, adding that he should be released on bail.

He was arrested in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case in July 2018 and later, an investigation was started against him in an assets beyond means case. The second reference, which was filed in an accountability court on March 15, accused Fawad of amassing assets worth Rs1 billion, including a five kanal plot in Rawalpindi. It says that he is a shareholder of a 15-storey commercial plaza valued at Rs3 billion.

lahore high court NAB
 
