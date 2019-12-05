Father, uncle accused of throwing baby off roof in Lahore

A five-month-old girl was allegedly thrown off the roof by her father and uncle in Lahore’s Factory Area on Wednesday.

Beenish was thrown off by her father, Naveed, and uncle Sunny, claimed her mother, Jessica.

The five-month-old was severely injured and died on the way to the hospital.

Naveed and Jessica married two and half years ago and often fought and argued, according to their neighbours.

The family of the accused, however, has denied the accusations and said that Naveed was not at home when the incident took place. It was an accident, they added.

The police have arrested both the accused and are investigating the case.