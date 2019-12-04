Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisalabad rescue officials save trapped kitten

8 mins ago
It was stuck in a water pipe

A kitten that got trapped in a water pipe was rescued from Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital by Rescue 1122 officers.

The kitten had been stuck in the pipe for two days, according to the hospital administration.

“We located the kitten after it started wailing loudly,” said Dr Tayyab Chaudhry. “Once we were sure of the location, we called Rescue 1122 officers who rescued the kitten.”

The team removed the tile from the floor and found the kitten in an underground water pipe.

“The hospital staff helped us immensely and figured out exactly where the kitten’s wail was coming from,” said a rescue official. “We removed the water pipe and found the kitten.”

The black kitten was set free as soon as it was rescued.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Faisalabad rescue 1122
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.