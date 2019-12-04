Faisalabad rescue officials save trapped kitten

It was stuck in a water pipe

The kitten had been stuck in the pipe for two days, according to the hospital administration.

“We located the kitten after it started wailing loudly,” said Dr Tayyab Chaudhry. “Once we were sure of the location, we called Rescue 1122 officers who rescued the kitten.”

The team removed the tile from the floor and found the kitten in an underground water pipe.

“The hospital staff helped us immensely and figured out exactly where the kitten’s wail was coming from,” said a rescue official. “We removed the water pipe and found the kitten.”

The black kitten was set free as soon as it was rescued.