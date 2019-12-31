Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Politics

Everyone knows the truth about Arshad Malik’s video: Hussain Nawaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Everyone knows the truth about Arshad Malik’s video: Hussain Nawaz

Everyone knows the truth about the leaked video of Judge Arshan Malik, said Hussain Nawaz, the son of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The government shouldn’t interfere in this matter, he remarked while speaking in London. “Let the law pave its own way.”

FIA has arrested many people for the involvement in the case, Hussain added.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, in a press conference on June 6, claimed that Judge Arshad Malik was pressured into ruling against former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia mills case.

Judge Malik had sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. During a press conference in June, PML-N leader Maryan Nawaz showed videos in which Judge Malik told another person that he was pressured into convicting Nawaz in the case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

On August 23, the Supreme Court ruled that the final decision in the Judge Malik case rests with the Islamabad High Court. It can choose whether to reopen the Al-Azizia case or admit the video as evidence in Nawaz’s appeal against his sentence.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
