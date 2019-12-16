Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Electricity may become more expensive, but not for Karachi

1 hour ago
Electricity may become more expensive soon.

The federal government is planning to push a Rs16 billion increase in electricity charges onto consumers.

The central power purchasing agency has sent a summary to NEPRA, asking it to increase electricity prices by Rs1.73 per unit.

NEPRA says the request to increase the prices was made due to October’s fuel price adjustment.

The power regulator is going to deliberate on the request on December 26.

The increased price effect won’t affect consumers in Karachi.

