Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Politics

‘Efforts being made for consensus on chief election commissioner’s name’

3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif said so after a party meeting in London

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that they were making efforts to reach a consensus on a name for the post of chief election commissioner of Pakistan.

He was speaking to reporters in London after presiding over a meeting of senior party leaders.

The consultation meeting was held at an Edgware restaurant. It had Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others in presence.

The meeting reviewed the overall political situation of the country and recent actions by the National Accountability Bureau.

Asif told reporters they informed the party leadership about the political situation back home.

He declined to comment on the legislation with regard to extension in army chief's tenure before the announcement of a detailed verdict by the Supreme Court.

Iqbal said they would be protesting record inflation and a hike in power tariff on Sunday. He said all other opposition parties would join them in their protest across the country.

"The government has broken all records of inflation," Iqbal said. "We will also raise our voice in the parliament against the government's anti-people policies."

Related: Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi takes oath as acting chief election commissioner

He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of targeting opposition members to hide its own incompetence.

PTI only leveled allegations in the last 15 months but didn't furnish evidence, Iqbal added.

Names for CEC post

The government and the opposition have named three individuals each for the post of chief election commissioner.

The government nominated Babar Yaqoob, Fazal Abbas and Arif Khan. Yaqoob is the ECP secretary who is retiring this month, while Abbas and Khan are both former federal secretaries.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif put forward the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar last week on behalf of the opposition.

Jilani is a diplomat who has served as the ambassador to the United States and foreign secretary. He currently serves as a senior director at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.

Tarar is a member of the Federal Public Service Commission and has served as a secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry IT and Telecom and Cabinet Division.

Khosa is a retired civil servant who served as a federal secretary. He is also the brother of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

