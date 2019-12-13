Did chief justice really announce 15 verdicts in 15 minutes?

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is reportedly disposing of cases in record time.

During a case hearing on Friday, the additional prosecutor general said that he read a news story that the top judge wrapped up 15 cases in just 15 minutes.

Another lawyer said that two media outlets had reported this story. “Do you want this news to be posted that you heard seven cases in three minutes today,” he asked the judge.

The chief justice remarked that all appeals were accepted because there were problems in forensic reports in all the cases. We give time to the cases that require our time, he added.

Even on Friday, the top judge managed to announce verdicts of seven cases in eight minutes. The hearing started at 9:30am and by 9:38am he had disposed of seven petitions.



