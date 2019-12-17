Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Democracy is the best revenge: Bilawal on Musharraf’s verdict

50 mins ago
Democracy is the best revenge: Bilawal on Musharraf’s verdict

Photo: Online

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that democracy is the best revenge after former president Pervez Musharraf was handed a death sentence on Tuesday.

“Jiye Bhutto,” he wrote with an artwork of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, while addressing a rally in Liaquat Bagh in 2007. The same place she was assassinated.

Bilawal has often accused Musharraf of ‘killing’ his mother.

Musharraf is a coward and a killer, said Bilawal while addressing a rally on December 28, 2017. “Besides Shaheed Benazir, Musharraf also had Nawab Akbar Bugti killed,” he claimed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
bilawal bhutto zardari pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.