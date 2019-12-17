Democracy is the best revenge: Bilawal on Musharraf’s verdict

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that democracy is the best revenge after former president Pervez Musharraf was handed a death sentence on Tuesday.

“Jiye Bhutto,” he wrote with an artwork of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, while addressing a rally in Liaquat Bagh in 2007. The same place she was assassinated.

Democracy is the best revenge. Jiye Bhutto pic.twitter.com/L4wLEjUJTl — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 17, 2019

Bilawal has often accused Musharraf of ‘killing’ his mother.

Musharraf is a coward and a killer, said Bilawal while addressing a rally on December 28, 2017. “Besides Shaheed Benazir, Musharraf also had Nawab Akbar Bugti killed,” he claimed.

