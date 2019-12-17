Defence minister informed of Musharraf’s treason case verdict by reporters

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak admitted he was unaware of a special court’s decision that sentenced former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death under Article 6 of the Constitution.

“I am hearing it from you, I have been busy since morning,” the defence minister said when reporters asked him to comment on the court’s decision.

The minister also erroneously stated that it was the Supreme Court rather than a special court that handed Musharraf the death penalty in a high treason case.

“The decision of the Supreme Court [sic] has to be implemented,” said Khattak . The reporters had to inform him that it was a special court that announced the verdict in the high treason case against the former military dictator. The minister predicted that the special court’s verdict would be challenged in the Supreme Court and the decision of the top court will be implemented.

On Tuesday morning, a special court sentenced Musharraf to death in a treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution. The law states that any person who abrogates or suspends the Constitution “by use of force or show of force” is guilty of high treason.