Death toll from dengue in 2019 is 95: report

As the dengue season in Pakistan draws to a close, Sindh still keeps recording more cases. Last week, 341 new cases surfaced in the province, according to the Emergency Operations Centre NIH, Islamabad.

For the first time, no deaths have been reported during the week. During last week, December 9 to 15, a total of 373 new cases were reported raising the year’s tally to 53,600, says the official report.

Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad account for the bulk of the recent cases. There have been 15,288 cases in Karachi and 21,006 cases in the twin cities overall.

Dengue has killed 95 people this year, with 46 deaths in Sindh, 45 deaths in Punjab and three in Balochistan. No deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.