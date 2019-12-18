Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Death toll from dengue in 2019 is 95: report

40 mins ago
Death toll from dengue in 2019 is 95: report

Pic19-054 ISLAMABAD: Sep19- A worker of Directorate of Health Service (CDA) is busy in spraying of anti-dengue spray at Sector G-6 in federal capital, as a woman died due to dengue fever on Thursday. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

As the dengue season in Pakistan draws to a close, Sindh still keeps recording more cases. Last week, 341 new cases surfaced in the province, according to the Emergency Operations Centre NIH, Islamabad.

For the first time, no deaths have been reported during the week. During last week, December 9 to 15, a total of 373 new cases were reported raising the year’s tally to 53,600, says the official report.

Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad account for the bulk of the recent cases. There have been 15,288 cases in Karachi and 21,006 cases in the twin cities overall.

Dengue has killed 95 people this year, with 46 deaths in Sindh, 45 deaths in Punjab and three in Balochistan. No deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

