Dawn CEO rejects Jami rape accusation, to take legal action

Dawn’s CEO will be pursuing legal action against filmmaker Jami Raza for making allegations that he raped him over 13 years ago.

“I categorically deny the allegation of rape leveled against me by Jami Raza,” said Haroon in a statement posted on Dawn’s website on Monday. “The story is simply untrue and intentionally fabricated at the instance of those who wish to silence me and through me, to compel the newspaper that I represent to support their repressive narrative.”

The case developed on October 20 this year when Jami tweeted that he had been raped by a “media tycoon.” Jami said the incident took place in Karachi, at the home of the alleged perpetrator. He did not name the person, which gave rise to speculation as Jami tweeted details of the profile of the person, their interactions and working relationship and his reaction to the incident. It was not, however, possible for journalists to investigate the incident since he did not name anyone.

On Dec 28, Jami tweeted the name of Dawn’s CEO. By Dec 30, a statement was released by Hameed Haroon on Dawn.com to say:

“At the outset, I reiterate my commitment to come to the aid and support of victims of rape, sexual assault and harassment. I unequivocally condemn such dastardly acts whenever and wherever these occur and in whatever shape or form and whether they occur at the workplace or outside. I have always demonstrated sympathy and support for all rape, sexual assault and harassment victims regardless of whether the perpetrator is powerful or not.

“In the same breath, I am conscious that false and malicious allegations are sometimes leveled by powerful groups to serve their own social and political agendas with the calculated motive of destroying the reputation and dignity of a person and thereby to shatter one’s credibility for collateral purposes. […]

“I first met Jami Raza when he was a freelance photographer and aspiring filmmaker in the 1990s or the early 2000s, which was the time that Jami had produced photographs of the Sir Jehangir Kothari bandstand for the purposes of architectural documentation and conservation. Impressed with Jami’s work, I enlisted him in 2003-04 to collaborate with me on a photo essay in the catalogue of the Sadequain exhibition at the Mohatta Palace Museum. I do recall going to his house sometime thereafter to condole on his father’s death but was unable to personally meet him. I do not recall ever being alone with Jami Raza. This has been the sum total of my interaction with Jami.

“I am convinced that the false and malicious allegation has been leveled at the instigation of powerful interests in the state and society who, for their own motives and the promotion of their own repressive narrative, wish to destroy my credibility and as a consequence thereof, the credibility of the newspaper group that I am associated with. It is not a mere coincidence that this particular tweet comes at a time when groups are being organized to demonstrate against Dawn and mysterious wall chalking is appearing, with both demanding the hanging of Dawn’s CEO and also its editorial staff.

“I am determined to expose those behind these false and malicious allegations and pledge to keep aloft the banner of fair and accurate reporting without fear or favour. So far as the tweets and some newspaper reports are concerned, I am initiating legal action to clear my name and reputation, and to safeguard the freedom of the press by bringing to justice all those responsible for these false and malicious allegations against me.”

An editor’s note assured Dawn’s readers it would initiate an inquiry.