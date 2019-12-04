Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’

Faisalabad man was denied a visa to Denmark

The woman, who hails from Denmark, travelled all the way to Pakistan after the man she loved was denied a Danish visa.

Her parents then contacted a radio station and told them about the couple's struggle. The radio station released a song, titled Blacklisted Love, to tell the people about their story.

Greta and her parents then arrived in Pakistan where she married Shahzeb.

"I saw him for the first time at a coffee shop in Malaysia," she said while speaking about the first time she met Shahzeb. Greta said that she thought he was very handsome.

Pakistan gave us such a warm welcome, she remarked. "Shahzeb's family members threw petals at us when we arrived and it was so beautiful. Nothing like that ever happens in Denmark."

Pakistan's culture is very beautiful, she said, adding that people don't really know anything about Pakistan and only read negative things about it. People should definitely visit this beautiful country, she urged.