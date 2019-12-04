Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
‘Cyber criminals making calls to obtain ATM, debit card data’

36 mins ago
They are using names of agencies, institutions

A group of cyber criminals are calling up people and using the names of law enforcement agencies and other institutions to obtain ATM and debit card details, an FIA official warned Wednesday.

According to the FIA deputy director, calls are made by using fake names and names of agencies and other institutions.

“We call it spamming. It could be an email, SMS, or a WhatsApp [message],” the FIA official said.

The official advised people not to trust any such calls or messages, adding that people should ignore them.

If anyone is harmed, they can come to us to lodge a complaint, he said.

cyber crime whatsapp
 
