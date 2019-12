A CTD officer, his wife, and seven-year-old son died of suffocation after they forgot to turn off the heater in the room they were staying in Abbottabad’s Havelian.

The gas from the heater filled the room because of which the three suffocated to death.

The officer, identified as Jahangir, hails from Quetta. He was visiting Havelian for a holiday.

The bodies have been handed over to the heirs.

