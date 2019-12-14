CTD arrests two for forging cards of govt departments, agencies

The Counter Terrorism Department busted on Saturday a gang in Balochistan’s Jafarabad district that was involved in forging cards of government departments and intelligence agencies.

CTD officials said they conducted a raid in Jafarabad on a tip-off and apprehended two members of the gang.

The suspects would charge Rs200 to Rs800 to forge an identity card, according to officials.

A large number of fake cards, a laptop, stamps and other equipment were also seized from them.

The suspects were moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation, the officials added.

