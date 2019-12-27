Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
CTD arrests five suspected al-Qaeda militants in Gujranwala

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
CTD arrests five suspected al-Qaeda militants in Gujranwala

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department together with an intelligence agency arrested on Friday five suspected al-Qaeda militants in Gujranwala, a CTD spokesperson said.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said that five terrorists belonging to the outlawed al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent were arrested in the joint raid.

The militants were running the media cell of proscribed organizations based in Afghanistan, the statement read. They were planning an attack on security personnel in Gujranwala.

CTD personnel also seized weapons, explosive material and laptops during the raid, according to the statement.

The suspects were being further interrogated, it added.

al qaeda Gujranwala
 
