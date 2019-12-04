Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CPJ urges government to ensure safety of Dawn staffers

49 mins ago
CPJ urges government to ensure safety of Dawn staffers

Photo: Twitter/Sana Bukhari

The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged the Pakistani government to ensure the safety of staffers of the Dawn media group after angry protesters “made death threats against its staffers”, according to a statement on the media watchdog’s website.

In a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, angry protesters made death threats to Dawn staffers. The CPJ said the protesters were carrying placards demanding Dawn’s editor Zafar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged.

On December 2, a few dozen unidentified protesters surrounded the office of Dawn News in Islamabad. They demanded closure of the media outlet.

“Pakistanis have every right to object to and demonstrate against the Dawn newspaper over its coverage, but threatening violence steps way over the line,” said Kathleen Carroll, the chair of the CPJ board.

“We call on Pakistani authorities to take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of Dawn’s staff.”

The media group has been under fire for the past few days after the Dawn newspaper reported that Usman Khan, the London knife attacker, was a British national of Pakistani origins.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari had also criticized Dawn. Chaudhry had termed the story a “cheap attempt to link a British terrorist to Pakistan.

“Dawn has its own agenda,” Mazari had said in a tweet. Usman Khan was born in the UK, she had added.

 
dawn Usman Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.