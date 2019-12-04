CPJ urges government to ensure safety of Dawn staffers

The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged the Pakistani government to ensure the safety of staffers of the Dawn media group after angry protesters “made death threats against its staffers”, according to a statement on the media watchdog’s website.

In a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, angry protesters made death threats to Dawn staffers. The CPJ said the protesters were carrying placards demanding Dawn’s editor Zafar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged.

On December 2, a few dozen unidentified protesters surrounded the office of Dawn News in Islamabad. They demanded closure of the media outlet.

“Pakistanis have every right to object to and demonstrate against the Dawn newspaper over its coverage, but threatening violence steps way over the line,” said Kathleen Carroll, the chair of the CPJ board.

“We call on Pakistani authorities to take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of Dawn’s staff.”

The media group has been under fire for the past few days after the Dawn newspaper reported that Usman Khan, the London knife attacker, was a British national of Pakistani origins.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari had also criticized Dawn. Chaudhry had termed the story a “cheap attempt to link a British terrorist to Pakistan.

“Dawn has its own agenda,” Mazari had said in a tweet. Usman Khan was born in the UK, she had added.