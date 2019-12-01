Court won’t return car of woman who abused traffic cop

A Karachi court may have granted a woman caught on camera abusing a traffic police official pre-arrest bail, but it won’t let her get her car back.

The woman has been identified as Sana. Her car was impounded on Thursday during a raid at her house in DHA Phase-VIII. She was not at home during the raid and the police had said they were searching for her using their location tracking software. On Saturday, a court granted her pre-arrest bail.

An FIR was registered against her at the Darakhshan police station on behalf of Sub Inspector Nawaz Siyal.

A video posted on Twitter by multiple users on November 26 showed that she was stopped by an on duty traffic police officer for jumping a traffic signal on DHA’s Khayaban-e-Shahbaz. The video seemed to have been filmed by the traffic official himself. In the video, the woman, instead of admitting her mistake started verbally abusing and threatening the traffic police officer for daring to confront her. The woman was also driving without a licence.

When the officer told her she had “engaged in signal violation” and would be fined for it, she said she would “break” his face. “You’re jumping the signal and, on top of it, you’re verbally abusing me,” responded the officer, to which she said: “Get out of here, get lost!”

However, after repeatedly threateningly the police officer and calling him an “old man” and other things, she fled from the scene when the traffic police officer tried to issue her a challan.

The video captured the licence plate of the car as well and according to the excise department’s website, it is registered to Pir Roshan Din Shah Rashdi. The FIR was sent to his house in Hyderabad.

She filed a request with the judicial magistrate on Saturday, seeking the return of her impounded car but the court turned down the request.

