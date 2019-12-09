Court suspends Pakistan Post employee accused of embezzling Rs24,000 

The Supreme Court ordered on Monday the suspension of a notification restoring the services of a Pakistan Post employee accused of embezzling Rs24,000.

The court has also issued notices to the respondents in the case.

The post office’s lawyer told the court that the employee was sacked in 2016 for embezzling funds.

A service tribunal investigated the case and ordered that this employment should be restored, adding that two years should be deducted from the person’s work experience. The accused employee returned the amount to the government.

The case has been adjourned indefinitely.

