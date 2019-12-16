Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Court suspends notification transferring two senior officials of Sindh Police

11 mins ago
The Sindh High Court suspended on Monday a notification transferring two senior officials of the Sindh Police.

The court suspended the notification while hearing a petition relating to large-scale transfers in the provincial police department.

The petitioner accused the government of violating the rules in this regard. The Sindh government transferred officials without bringing the matter into the Sindh inspector general’s knowledge, the petitioner said.

The petition noted that the Sindh government transferred 80 police officials in recent days.

The court remarked that apparently even the Sindh inspector general expressed concern over the transfers.

It ordered reinstatement of Deputy Inspector General Khadim Rind and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Rizwan on their respective posts.

The court also sought an explanation from the Sindh government by December 24.

