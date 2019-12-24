Court summons Shehbaz on Jan 7 in Ashiana housing case

PML-N Shehbaz Sharif will have to appear in person on January 7 to attend a hearing of the Ashiana housing scheme case at Accountability Court-V in Lahore.

The written order, which was released on Tuesday, says that Shehbaz has been given a “last opportunity” to appear in court.

His lawyer, Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhry, had filed a plea seeking exemption for Shehbaz. The court, however, has made it compulsory for him to appear at the next hearing.

Ten people, including Shehbaz, have been indicted in the case and six witnesses have recorded their statements.

The verdict has been given by Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry.

Shehbaz is currently in London. He had left Pakistan on November 20 with his brother, Nawaz Sharif. A court had instructed Shehbaz to accompany ailing Nawaz on the journey.

