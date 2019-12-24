Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court summons Shehbaz on Jan 7 in Ashiana housing case

1 hour ago
Court summons Shehbaz on Jan 7 in Ashiana housing case

Photo: AFP

PML-N Shehbaz Sharif will have to appear in person on January 7 to attend a hearing of the Ashiana housing scheme case at Accountability Court-V in Lahore.

The written order, which was released on Tuesday, says that Shehbaz has been given a “last opportunity” to appear in court.

His lawyer, Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhry, had filed a plea seeking exemption for Shehbaz. The court, however, has made it compulsory for him to appear at the next hearing.

Ten people, including Shehbaz, have been indicted in the case and six witnesses have recorded their statements.

The verdict has been given by Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry.

Shehbaz is currently in London. He had left Pakistan on November 20 with his brother, Nawaz Sharif. A court had instructed Shehbaz to accompany ailing Nawaz on the journey.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shehbaz Sharif, Ashiana Housing scheme, Accountability court,
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.