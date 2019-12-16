Court ‘shocked’ Pakistan had no law regulating army chief’s appointment

The Supreme Court, in its detailed judgement, has expressed its shock that Pakistan does not have any law to regulate the “terms and conditions of service”, including extension and reappointment, of the army chief.

“It has been a shocking revelation to us,” reads the 39-page judgement authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed the current COAS for another term of three years on August 19, 2019. The president then granted him the extension.

The extension was then challenged on the grounds that it is offensive to Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution. The case was initially filed by the Jurists’ Foundation but after it asked to withdraw the case, the court decided to take it up itself. During the hearing, the court explored the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution, and the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

The court on November 28 extended Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by six months and ordered the government to make a law regulating such appointments. The detailed verdict was released on December 16.

“The history of our army has seen successive appointments, retirements and extensions of several army chiefs since Independence. However, for the first time, the matter has come to the highest court of the land questioning the legal framework under which these appointments, retirements and extensions take place,” the judgement says.

The verdict pointed out that “the stated purpose for the proposed reappointment/extension in the term of office of the incumbent chief of the army staff is ‘regional security environment’. The said words are quite vague and, if at all there is any regional security threat then, it is the gallant armed forces of the country as an institution which are to meet the said threat and an individual’s role in that regard may be minimal. If the said reason is held to be correct and valid then every person serving in the armed forces would claim reappointment/extension in his service on the basis of the said reason”.

It noted that the “terms of service of the rank of general regulates the tenure and other terms of service (except salary and allowances) of the post of the COAS”. The salary and allowances of the army chief will be determined by the president under Clause (4) of Article 243 of the Constitution, the court said.

The verdict even says that there no age of retirement for the rank of General is provided under the law. The law only decides the tenure.

“The matter should be allowed to be regulated by law, made by the legislature, as mandated by the Constitution,” the court says. “There is no provision in the law for extending service of a General for another tenure; nor is there any consistent and continuous institutional practice of granting such extension, which could be enforced in absence of the law on the subject.”

The court has said that this matter should be decided by the “chosen representative of the people of Pakistan by making appropriate legislation.

“It is now for the people of Pakistan and their chosen representatives in the Parliament to come up with a law that will provide certainty and predictability to the post of COAS, remembering that in strengthening institutions, nations prosper,” the verdict adds.

What happens if no law is passed?

The court has said that if no law is passed in six months then the “post of COAS could not be left totally unregulated and to continue forever.” It said that such a thing would be “inconceivable and amount to constitutional absurdity”.

It has said that if no law is passed, the current army chief will be asked to retire on the completion of his tenure, adding that he took charge on November 29, 2016. The army chief’s tenure lasts for three years so his retirement will be counted from November 29, 2019 onwards.

The president will then, on the advice of the prime minister, appoint a new General as the new army chief.

Chief Justice’s remarks

“In our peculiar historical context the chief of the army staff holds a powerful position in ways more than one,” says Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in his additional note. “Unbridled power or position, like unstructured discretion, is dangerous.”

He adds, “I may observe with hope and optimism that framing of a law by the Parliament regulating the terms and conditions of the office of chief of the army staff may go a long way in rectifying multiple historical wrongs and in asserting sovereign authority of the chosen representatives of the people besides making exercise of judicial power of the Courts all-pervasive”.

Towards the end, he quotes Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke of England in the Commendam case in the year 1616 regarding the powers of King James I, “Howsoever high you may be; the law is above you”.

Why is this so important?

“The COAS is an officer commanding the Pakistan Army and is responsible for the command, discipline, training, administration, organisation and preparedness for war of the army,” the judgement notes.

“The army is perceived to play an intrinsic role in upholding constitutional values of sovereignty, freedom, democracy, and the fundamental rights relating to life, liberty and dignity”.

The appointment of the COAS is “inextricably linked with the life, security, and liberty of every citizen and is undoubtedly a question of grave and vital public importance”, the verdict adds.

