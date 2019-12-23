Court reserves verdict on Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea

The Lahore High Court reserved on Monday its verdict on a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Rana Sanaullah in the drug smuggling case.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 2 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force claimed to have recovered drugs from his car.

The PML-N lawmaker denies the charges. He is currently on judicial remand until January 3.

During the hearing on Monday, the prosecutor denied that the case against the PML-N lawmaker was politically motivated.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had recovered drugs from his vehicle, he noted, saying that no question could be raised on transparency of the case.

Defence counsel Azam Tarar said his client’s security was withdrawn 13 days before the incident, only to make a case against him.

He said the government was displeased with Rana Sanaullah because of his statements, which was why he was framed in a false case.

The court reserved its verdict after listening to the arguments from both the sides.

It will be announced at 2pm on Tuesday.

