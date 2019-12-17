Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Court forms new bench to hear PIC attack

2 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court formed a new bench on Monday to hear petitions challenging the arrest and FIR against a group of lawyers for the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The new bench comprises Justice Mazhar Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem.

Eight lawyers involved in the attack were remanded into police custody and more raids are being conducted to arrest other lawyers.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun had recused themselves from hearing the case on Monday, on the request of the Lahore Bar Association.

Lahore High Court Bar Association President Chaudhry Hafeezur Rehman had requested to transfer the case to another bench. The request was allowed by Justice Najafi and the case files were sent to LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim.

Justice Najafi had heard three different petitions seeking the release of the arrested lawyers. The petitioners said that the authorities should be stopped from arresting more lawyers and a restraining order should be passed against torture on them.  

On the other hand, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore has also resolved its verdict on the bail plea of 20 lawyers. The lawyers were charged for attacking the PIC which had resulted in the death of three patients and damage to the emergency wards of the hospital.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
