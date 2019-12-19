Thursday, December 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Court dismisses contempt petition against PM Khan

40 mins ago
Court dismisses contempt petition against PM Khan

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court has dismissed a petition asking the court to review its decision and restart contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Advocate Saleemullah Khan, in his petition, said that the PM in a speech on November 18 had targeted the courts and passed controversial remarks against them.

The petitioner had also submitted a video recording and transcript of PM Khan’s speech along with the petition.

“People say a lot of things,” remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. “But does that mean the courts are weak?”

Contempt cases are those that challenge any ruling of a court or its proceedings, he claimed. “People have elected Imran Khan to be their representative and we respect their decision.”

During his speech on November 18, PM Khan had requested the chief justice to end the perception that there were different laws for the powerful and weak. He had asked judges to restore the people’s confidence in the judiciary.

Imran Khan islamabad high court
 
