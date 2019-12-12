Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Court approves NAB’s request to freeze assets of Shehbaz family

December 12, 2019
Court approves NAB’s request to freeze assets of Shehbaz family

An accountability court in Lahore approved on Wednesday a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau seeking freezing of the assets of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

The anti-graft body previously froze their assets for 15 days. However, it had to seek an approval from an accountability judge after that period.

NAB stated in its petition that it was investigating money laundering allegations against the opposition leader and his family.

It said it was necessary to freeze the assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

The court approved the request and ordered freezing of the assets.

It said Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family could file their objections within 14 days.

