Court approves Faryal Talpur’s bail against Rs10m surety bond

The Islamabad High Court approved on Tuesday the bail of PPP leader and MPA Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case.

She has been ordered to submit a Rs10 million surety bond.

Pakistan’s accountability bureau arrested Talpur on June 14.

NAB’ has claimed that a company owned by Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

On December 11, Zardari was granted bail on medical grounds by the same court. His petition argued that he should be given bail till the completion of the trial against him.

