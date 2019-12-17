Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Court approves Faryal Talpur’s bail against Rs10m surety bond

2 hours ago
Court approves Faryal Talpur’s bail against Rs10m surety bond

The Islamabad High Court approved on Tuesday the bail of PPP leader and MPA Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case.

She has been ordered to submit a Rs10 million surety bond.

Pakistan’s accountability bureau arrested Talpur on June 14.

NAB’ has claimed that a company owned by Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

On December 11, Zardari was granted bail on medical grounds by the same court. His petition argued that he should be given bail till the completion of the trial against him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.