Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court acquits woman for killing sister after father forgives her 

3 hours ago
Court acquits woman for killing sister after father forgives her 

Photo: Online

A Karachi court acquitted a woman and her fiance for murdering her sister at their house in Saudabad in 2017. 

A model court announced the verdict after the 20-year-old woman’s father forgave her for killing her younger sister.

Alveena’s accomplices, including her fiance Mazhar and two friends Ahsan and Abbas, have also been acquitted.

Alina was found dead at her house in Malir’s C Area on December 5, 2017, and her sister had claimed that she was killed by two burglars.

After a few days, the sister retracted her statement and confessed to killing her sister and then staging the robbery. She had claimed that her sister had some private pictures of her and had refused to delete them from her mobile phone. Following this, Alveena and Mazhar made a plan to kill Alina.

The suspects had even confessed to committing the murder in court. However, the women’s father forgave her.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, murder, Alina, Alveena, Malir killing, police, crime
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March
Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March
Court won't return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Court won’t return car of woman who abused traffic cop
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.