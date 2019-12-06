Court acquits woman for killing sister after father forgives her 

A Karachi court acquitted a woman and her fiance for murdering her sister at their house in Saudabad in 2017.

A model court announced the verdict after the 20-year-old woman’s father forgave her for killing her younger sister.

Alveena’s accomplices, including her fiance Mazhar and two friends Ahsan and Abbas, have also been acquitted.

Alina was found dead at her house in Malir’s C Area on December 5, 2017, and her sister had claimed that she was killed by two burglars.

After a few days, the sister retracted her statement and confessed to killing her sister and then staging the robbery. She had claimed that her sister had some private pictures of her and had refused to delete them from her mobile phone. Following this, Alveena and Mazhar made a plan to kill Alina.

The suspects had even confessed to committing the murder in court. However, the women’s father forgave her.