A conveyor belt vehicle crashed into PIA’s Airbus 320 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Monday.

The airplane’s engine was severely damaged because of which the PIA had to ground the plane.

“The driver of the vehicle has been detained,” said Abdullah Khan, a representative of the airline. “We are looking into the matter,” he said.

The plane’s engine has been sent for repairs as well, Khan added.

