Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Allegations of my influencing Musharraf verdict are baseless: CJP Khosa

33 mins ago
Allegations of my influencing Musharraf verdict are baseless: CJP Khosa

Photo: Supreme Court of Pakistan

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said the allegations of him influencing the Musharraf case him are false and baseless.

Speaking at a full court reference held in his honour Friday afternoon, he said in his speech, the additional attorney-general said that he had an influence over the verdict in the Pervez Musharraf treason case.

He denied this and said the allegations against him were false and baseless. We know our boundaries, he said, adding that the court always upholds the truth.  

His remarks were met by applause from the participants.

