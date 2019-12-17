Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Chunian rapist sentenced to death thrice

7 mins ago
Policemen stand guard outside the check pint of Kot Lakhpat Jail. (File photo: AFP)

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore convicted on Tuesday Sohail Shahzad for raping and murdering a minor boy in Chunian. Shahzad was awarded the death sentences on three counts.

He was awarded the death sentence for raping and murdering Faizan Ali in Kot Lakhpat jail.

Sohail Shahzad was arrested on October 1 for raping and killing four children in Chunian. Faizan, Ali Hasnain, Salman Akram and Mohammad Imran were murdered after being sexually abused, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had confirmed at the time of Shahzad’s arrest.

The body of one boy and the remains of two others were found in Chunian on September 17.

The court in its verdict ordered Shahzad to pay a fine of Rs3 million. He has also been told to pay Rs200,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim.

